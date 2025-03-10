India and Mauritius set to strengthen civilisational links, bolster maritime security during PM Modi's landmark visit

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) The unique and special India-Mauritius relationship, that has deepened significantly over the last 10 years, is set to consolidate further during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day State visit to Port Louis, beginning Tuesday.

PM Modi will be arriving in the Mauritian capital early Tuesday at the invitation of Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam to attend the country's National Day celebrations as the Chief Guest on Wednesday.

A contingent of Indian defence forces will also participate in the celebrations along with a ship from the Indian Navy.

This is PM Modi's first visit to Mauritius since 2015 when he had outlined India's Vision SAGAR - Security and growth for All in the Region - which along with 'Neighbourhood First' policy, 'Act East' policy, 'Think West' policy and 'Connect Central Asia' policy continues to guide New Delhi's approach to the neighbourhood and beyond while strengthening historical and civilizational ties at the same time.

"We seek a future for the Indian Ocean that lives up to the name of SAGAR – Security and Growth for All in the Region. We should be inspired by the Monsoon, which nurtures and connects us all in the region. We will strive to unite our region in partnership, as we were once in geography. An Ocean that connects our world should become the pathway of peace and prosperity for all," PM Modi had said at the Commissioning of Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) Barracuda - the first export warship to be built and delivered by an Indian shipyard - in Mauritius on March 12, 2015.

"It is no coincidence that I speak of our hopes for the Indian Ocean Region in Mauritius. Our partnership with Mauritius is among our strongest maritime relationships in the world, Our partnership will grow. We will together build our capabilities. We will also train and patrol the seas together," PM Modi had said in his remarks then during the landmark visit.

PM Modi's current visit is expected to further strengthen the robust collaboration across sectors and will contribute in further enhancing the bilateral cooperation in the areas such as development partnership, capacity building, maritime safety and security, health, small and medium enterprises, robust financial and trade connectivity, in addition to reinforcing the existing people-to-people ties.

Having taken the maritime security cooperation to a new high since then, it is only befitting that an Indian Naval Ship is also making a port call at Port Louis to celebrate the occasion on Wednesday. A marching contingent from the Indian Navy along with an Indian Navy helicopter, Akash Ganga Skydiving Team from the Indian Air force and a team of NCC cadets will also participate in National Day celebrations this time.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has already detailed that both countries will be signing a technical agreement on sharing white-shipping information between the Indian Navy and Mauritius authorities which will further enhance maritime security of Mauritius, safety of its trading corridors, and enhance regional cooperation in real-time sharing of data. It will also enable authorities from both countries to cooperate in preventing illegal activities and improve Mauritius' maritime domain awareness in the region.

"This will involve not just the Indian Navy, but also the Mauritius police force in an effort to combat these kinds of activities. There is an allied MoU that will be signed between the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) with the Ministry of Earth Sciences and the Prime Minister's Office from the Mauritius side, which also establishes a comprehensive framework for cooperation on ocean observation, research and information management, and enhancing maritime zone management in Mauritius," Misri said last week.

Having already provided Mauritius with OPV Barracuda, Coast Guard Ship Victory and a whole bunch of fast interceptor craft, the Foreign Secretary had also mentioned that New Delhi is ready to examine more proposals "if there is a need felt for more to be done".

India has not only traditionally been the 'first responder' for Mauritius in times of crisis = including during the Covid-19 pandemic, Wakashio oil-spill crisis and Cyclone Chido - but also amongst the largest trading partners of the Indian Ocean archipelago.

The close bonds are especially evident in the numerous India-assisted development projects that dot the Mauritian landscape. In 2016, India provided a grant of USD 353 million to Mauritius as a 'Special Economic Package' for five priority projects. This was followed by a USD 500 million Line of Credit from New Delhi in 2017 to finance 10 projects. An agreement on Community Development Projects followed in January 2022 to undertake 96 small, people-oriented projects all across Mauritius, out of which 51 projects have been inaugurated so far.

Several more Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will also be exchanged during PM Modi's visit, starting Tuesday.

"Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Ramgoolam will together inaugurate a few projects that have been implemented with Indian assistance and will also witness the signing of several MOUs on cooperation in the field of capacity building, bilateral trade, tackling of cross-border financial crimes and promoting small and medium enterprises," said Foreign Secretary Misri.

High-level engagement continues to be a regular feature of India-Mauritius bilateral partnership. While President Droupadi Murmu was the Chief Guest for National Day of Mauritius in 2024, Mauritius has participated in the swearing ceremony of PM Modi in 2014, 2019 and 2024.

Mauritius was also a 'special invitee' for G20 Summit in 2023 and co-launched Global Biofuels Alliance with India and other countries on its sidelines.

"In the last 10 years, the relationship has deepened significantly and today, indeed, the India-Mauritius relationship forms a very, very important pillar of our Vision SAGAR. You would also be aware that following the elections that were held in November of 2024, a new government led by Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam has taken office. Prime Minister Modi was the first world leader to call him and congratulate him on his electoral victory," said Misri.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.