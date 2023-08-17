Incriminating material seized during raids in Pune ISIS module case, says NIA

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said that the agency raided Thane house of arrested accused Shamil Saquib Nachan in Pune ISIS module case and seized incriminating material exposing the terrorist organisation’s conspiracy to disrupt peace and communal harmony in the country.

NIA carried out searches at Padgha, Thane, house of Shamil, a member of an ISIS sleeper cell, yielded several mobile phones, hard disks and some handwritten documents etc.

NIA said that Shamil was arrested earlier for participating in Bomb (IED) Assembly and Training Workshops and also in testing of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

“Shamil had been working with five other accused, namely Zulfikar Ali Barodawala, Mohammed Imran Khan, Mohammed Yunus Saki, Simab Nasiruddin Kazi and Abdul Kadir Pathan, along with some other suspects, as part of a bigger conspiracy to trigger violence across various parts of the country by fabricating and exploding the IEDs. Imran and Yunus, both members of the ‘Sufa terrorist gang’, who were absconding and were declared ‘most wanted’ by the NIA, were recently arrested by the Pune in a case relating to the recovery of explosives from a car in Rajasthan in April 2022,” NIA said.

NIA investigations in the Pune ISIS module case have revealed that Shamil and the other members of an ISIS sleeper cell had assembled IEDs at a house in Kondhwa, Pune, where they had also organised and participated in a Bomb (IED) Assembly &Training Workshops shop last year. They had even carried out a controlled explosion at this location to test an IED fabricated by them.

“The conspiracy was aimed at committing terrorist acts with the aim to disturb the peace and communal harmony of the country. The accused had plans to wage a war against the Government of India in furtherance of the ISIS agenda to spread terror and violence with the goal of establishing an Islamic State in the country,” NIA said.

NIA said that they have been carrying out extensive raids across India to thwart the outfit’s terror designs and plans.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.