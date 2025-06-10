Increased participation to global podium finishes: India's sporting transformation between 2014-2025

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) From increased participation to global podium finishes, India’s sports journey between 2014 and 2025 has been marked by vision, inclusivity, and execution. Key flagship programs like Khelo India, TOPS, and KIRTI have provided the critical infrastructure and financial support necessary to identify, train, and nurture talent at every level.

With a clear roadmap toward the Olympic Games of 2036 and beyond, India is steadily moving toward its goal of becoming a top-10 sporting nation.

In a move to fuel India’s sporting future, the government has made a record allocation of Rs 3794 crores to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for FY 2025–26. A major portion, that is Rs 2,191.01 crore, has been allocated to Central Sector Schemes, with the flagship Khelo India Programme receiving ₹1,000 crore. The budget allocations to the ministry in the FY 2014-15 were Rs 1643 crore, marking a rise of 130.9% in 2025-26, according to the Sports Ministry's media release.

The Khelo India – National Programme for Development of Sports, launched in 2016-17 promote mass participation and sporting excellence in both rural and urban areas.

Key achievements of this programme include the approval of 326 new sports infrastructure projects worth ₹3,124.12 crore. Establishment of 1,045 Khelo India Centres (KICs) for grassroots training and support. Notification of 34 Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and accreditation of 306 academies. Support for 2,845 Khelo India Athletes (KIAs) with coaching, equipment, medical care, and a monthly out-of-pocket allowance.

Under the Khelo India movement, the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG), the Khelo India University Games (KIUG), Khelo India Para Games and the Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) were set up as annual national sports competitions

The initiative began with the Khelo India School Games in 2018 held in New Delhi and consequently the Khelo India School Games were renamed to the Khelo India Youth Games from 2019.

The KIYG began in 2018 with 18 sports. In 2025, when the 7th edition of KIYG was held in Bihar, it featured 27 sports. So far, 17 editions of the Khelo India Games have been conducted, with participation from over 50,000 athletes. More than 1,300 athletes each took part in Khelo India Para Games 2023 and 2025.

KIRTI (Khelo India Rising Talent Identification) is a nationwide initiative to identify and nurture sporting talent among children aged 9 to 18. It aims to create a sustainable pipeline of athletes to help India become a top-10 sporting nation by 2036 and top-5 by 2047

The government also provide assistance to India’s top athletes for their preparations for Olympic and Paralympic Games under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

Selected athletes are supported with funding from National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) for customized training and other support not available under normal schemes of the Ministry. Out of pocket allowance (OPA) is paid at Rs. 50,000/- per month to Core group athletes.

Further, a Development Group was added to support junior athletes with a stipend of Rs. 25,000/- per month. TOPS contributed to India's medal-winning success in the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics.

India's Olympic journey witnessed a remarkable transformation between 2016 and 2024, underscoring a new era of athletic excellence. From a modest haul of 2 medals in Rio 2016 by a 117-member contingent, India surged ahead to claim 7 medals at Tokyo 2020 and maintained a strong showing with 6 medals at Paris 2024, both with contingents of 117–119 athletes.

Notable performers in this period include Neeraj Chopra, India’s first Olympic gold medalist (Tokyo 2020) in athletics (javelin), and Mirabai Chanu, a consistent medalist in weightlifting.

India’s Paralympic achievements have grown exponentially in the last three editions. From four medals in Rio 2016 with 19 athletes, the tally jumped to 19 medals in Tokyo 2020 and peaked at 29 medals in Paris 2024, where 84 Indian athletes competed. This success includes 7 golds, 9 silvers, and 13 bronzes in 2024 alone, a testament to India’s growing prowess in para-sports.

Prominent stars include Avani Lekhara in shooting, Sumit Antil in javelin, and Pramod Bhagat in badminton. The focused inclusion of para-athletes in programs like TOPS and Khelo India Para Games has helped elevate India as a rising force in global para-sports.

India’s performances at the Asian Games reflect a steady rise in both participation and podium finishes. In Incheon 2014, the Indian contingent of 541 athletes won 57 medals. By Jakarta 2018, this increased to 570 athletes and 69 medals.

The breakthrough came at Hangzhou 2023, where India sent its largest-ever contingent of 655 athletes and returned with a historic 107 medals—including 28 golds, 38 silvers, and 41 bronzes. Athletes like Neeraj Chopra in javelin, Lovlina Borgohain in boxing, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in badminton contributed to this record tally.

India has consistently demonstrated excellence at the Commonwealth Games. In Glasgow 2014, the 215-member contingent won 64 medals. The number rose to 66 medals in Gold Coast 2018 with 218 athletes and remained steady with 61 medals at Birmingham 2022 with 210 athletes.

In other global achievements, India won double gold at the 2024 FIDE Chess Olympiad in Budapest. Indian athletes won 22 medals at the 2023 ITTF Fa20 AI-Watani Para Table Tennis Championships in Jordan. India won the Gold medal in the Javelin Throw at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest.

The Indian Badminton Men's Team created history by winning the Thomas Cup in May 2022. Indian contingent won 34 medals in the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022 (Senior & Junior) held in Egypt. The Indian team finished on top in the ISSF Junior World Cup 2023 held in Germany.

A special package of Rs. 200 crore for development of sports infrastructure in the state of Jammu & Kashmir was approved in 2015. The renovation/up-gradation of existing stadiums and other works approved for capital districts i.e. Srinagar and Jammu was carried out by the Ministry. Estimated cost for these works was worked out to Rs. 84 crore.

With a view to make fitness an integral part of our daily lives Fit India Movement was launched to bring about behavioural changes and move towards a more physically active lifestyle.

