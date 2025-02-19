InBL Pro U25: Chennai Heat edge Delhi Dribblers in electrifying 81-74 victory

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) The Chennai Heat got their revenge, outlasting the Delhi Dribblers 81-74 in a nail-biting InBL Pro U25 showdown at the Thyagraj Indoor Stadium. After falling 90-80 in their last meeting, the Heat—despite missing key players Arvinder Singh and Arvind Kumar—showed grit and determination to seal a hard-fought win.

Tad Dufelmeier once again delivered a stellar performance with 20 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists, while Jaideep Rathore was equally impressive, dropping 18 points.

Both teams started cautiously, probing for weaknesses. Chennai employed a full-court press but soon after Matt Gray amassed two quick fouls. Lachlan Barker and James Montgomery kept Delhi steady, using their size to dominate the paint. Despite Delhi’s early control, Rathore and Dufelmeier responded with clutch buckets, keeping Chennai within four at the end of the first quarter.

The Dribblers intensified their rebounding effort in the second, capitalizing on second-chance points. But after a crucial Heat timeout, the momentum shifted. Chennai ramped up their aggression, attacking the rim relentlessly. A flurry of steals and fast breaks, led by Dufelmeier and Sejin Matthew, saw them seize a seven-point lead. Delhi’s Piyush Meena briefly reignited their charge with a thunderous two-handed dunk, but Jack Stanwix buried a three at the buzzer to give Chennai an eight-point halftime cushion.

Foul trouble loomed large for both teams in the third quarter. Meena picked up his fourth and had to sit, but Nawaz Singh Panaich kept Delhi in the game with deep threes. Meanwhile, Burkholder and Montgomery dominated the glass, chipping away at the lead. Just when it seemed like Delhi might take over, Malak Majak drilled a three at the buzzer, keeping Chennai ahead by two entering the final stretch.

With Keith Kiner and Majak each on four fouls in the fourth quarter, the Heat struggled to contain Montgomery in the paint. His clutch free throws gave Delhi the lead midway through the period. The game turned into a back-and-forth thriller with neither side backing down. Then, with under 30 seconds to go, Rathore stepped up and drained a massive three from the corner, putting Chennai ahead. Barker had a chance to respond but missed under intense pressure. Forced to foul, Delhi sent Chennai to the line, where they iced the game and completed their revenge mission.

