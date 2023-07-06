Imran Khan booked for attack on Pakistan Army’s GHQ

Islamabad, July 6 (IANS) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has been nominated in six cases, including the attacks on the General Headquarters (GHQ), military installations, and the incident of arson at Metro Station, in a major development in the probe of May 9 violence.

Sources said three of these cases had been registered on May 9 and the other three on May 10, under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), The News reported.

The joint investigation teams (JITs) are carrying out a probe into all the cases, they added.

Sources further stated that the cases had been registered at Civil Lines in Faisalabad, Samanabad, RA Bazar, and New Town police stations in Rawalpindi, City Police Station in Mianwali and Police Station Cantt in Gujranwala, on behalf of their respective police officials.

The former Prime Minister had not been nominated in any of the 28 cases registered earlier in Rawalpindi.

The decision to include his name came in light of statements provided by the suspects under investigation and in consultation with legal experts, the sources added.

The cases pertaining to the attack on the GHQ and military installations were registered at RA Bazar and New Town police stations.

In an unprecedented show of vandalism, the violent protesters ransacked the gates of the Pakistan Army’s GHQ in Rawalpindi on May 9, The News reported.

PTI supporters had also attacked and damaged to Corps’ Commander’s House -- originally known as Jinnah House that once served as the residence of Muhammad Ali Jinnah -- hours after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Khan on May 9.

