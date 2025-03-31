IMD warns of exceptionally hot summer: Record heatwave days expected

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of an exceptionally hot summer ahead, with rising temperatures expected across the country. The department forecasts six to ten heatwave days from April to June, potentially increasing to 10-11 by June.

In fact, in normal situations, India experiences four to seven heatwave days during this period. But this year (2025), the frequency is predicted to be higher.

These weather conditions will be seen particularly in the east-central regions. These regions are expected to be the hardest hit.

This condition in fact follows an unusually warm start to the year, with March's average temperature recorded 0.78 degree Celsius above the long-period average (LPA), IMD's Director General of Meteorology, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, has attributed the warmth to insufficient western disturbances and the broader impact of global warming and climate change.

India is vulnerable to extreme heat, as evidenced by heatwaves from March 10 to 18, when temperatures exceeded 40 degrees Celsius in several states.

The east-central region, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha in Maharashtra, and parts of Gujarat, is expected to face the most intense heat in the coming months.

IMD predicts that both day and night temperatures across most of India will remain above normal in April. While one to three heatwave days are typical in April, this year could see three to six heatwave days. Temperatures are already rising, and no respite is expected until after April 10.

A heatwave is declared when the temperatures exceed 40 degrees Celsius and are 4.5 degrees Celsius to 6.5 degrees Celsius above normal in the plains.

The forecast is concerning due to the increasing frequency, intensity, and duration of heatwaves in recent years.

Studies show that global warming is exacerbating the situation, with both day and night temperatures rising.

The IMD expects April's rainfall to be normal, recovering from March's 32.6 per cent rainfall deficit.

The IMD also ruled out an El Nino this summer, which typically brings hotter temperatures and below-average monsoon rainfall.

