IMD predicts light to heavy showers across Gujarat till May 27

Ahmedabad, May 21 (IANS) Gujarat is set to witness an extended spell of pre-monsoon rainfall as an upper air cyclonic circulation continues to persist over the Arabian Sea.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), widespread light to heavy rain is expected across the state through May 27. The weather agency has issued a series of alerts, with orange warnings for parts of coastal South Gujarat and Saurashtra on May 23 and May 25, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy downpours.

Yellow alerts have also been issued for multiple districts on other days, pointing to moderate rainfall and the possibility of thunderstorms. On May 22, the alert extends to Anand, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Bharuch, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, and Diu. An orange alert has been issued for Navsari, Valsad, Daman, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Amreli, and Bhavnagar on May 23, while a yellow alert remains in place for Rajkot, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Bharuch, Surat, Narmada, Tapi, and Dang.

The weather is expected to intensify further on May 24, with orange alerts covering Navsari, Valsad, Daman, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, and Diu, and yellow alerts for Surat, Dang, Tapi, Rajkot, Porbandar, Amreli, and Bhavnagar.

On May 25, the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Junagadh, and Gir Somnath under an orange alert, while Surat, Tapi, Rajkot, Porbandar, and Amreli remain under a yellow alert.

May 26 is expected to bring heavy rain to Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi, Daman, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, and Diu, while the rest of Gujarat will likely see light to moderate rainfall. The ongoing weather activity is being driven by a cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels over the east-central Arabian Sea, off the coasts of North Karnataka and Goa.

The IMD reports that a low-pressure area may develop over the same region in the coming days, potentially influencing the weather system further.

Meanwhile, a previously active upper air cyclonic circulation over northeast Rajasthan and adjoining south Haryana has weakened and is no longer a significant factor.

With fluctuating weather patterns and multiple systems in play, authorities are advising residents in affected areas to remain alert and take necessary precautions during the forecast period.

