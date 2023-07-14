IMD predicts continued heavy rainfall across India for next 5 days

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand and heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh is likely to continue during the next five day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast on Friday.

In its bulletin, it said that in northwest India, there will be fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall expected to continue over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh for the next five days and Himachal Pradesh and east Rajasthan will also experience isolated heavy rainfall during this period.

“On July 17, Uttarakhand is likely to experience isolated extremely heavy rainfall,” said the IMD.

In east and adjoining northeast India, there will be fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall expected over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till July 17.

“Bihar will experience similar conditions till July 17. Odisha will have isolated heavy rainfall for the next five days, while Jharkhand will experience it from July 15 to 17. Gangetic West Bengal will have isolated heavy rainfall till July 15. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, and Meghalaya will have isolated heavy rainfall for the next four days, and Arunachal Pradesh will experience it till July 16,” said the IMD.

In central India, there will be light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall expected over west Madhya Pradesh for the next five days.

“Vidarbha will experience it on July 17 and 18. East Madhya Pradesh will have isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next five days, and Chhattisgarh will experience it from July 16 to 18,” it said.

The IMD predicted that west India is expected to have light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan & Goa for the next five days. “Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra will experience isolated very heavy rainfall till July 15. Gujarat will have isolated very heavy rainfall on July 18,” it said.

In South India, there will be light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over coastal Karnataka till July 18.

“Telangana, Kerala, and Mahe will also experience isolated heavy rainfall on July 18,” it said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.