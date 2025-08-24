IMD issues yellow alert in Kerala amid heavy rain forecast

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 24 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for multiple districts in Kerala, warning of heavy rainfall over the next two days under the influence of a low-pressure system over the northwest Bay of Bengal.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant as strong winds and intense showers are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the IMD, heavy rain measuring between 7 mm and 11 mm in 24 hours is very likely at isolated places in the state from August 26 to 28.

Northern and central Kerala are expected to be the most affected.

On Tuesday (August 26), a yellow alert has been declared for Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts. The following day, Wednesday, the alert will extend to include Ernakulam, along with Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

The IMD has also issued a warning to fishermen, advising them not to venture into the sea off the Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts during this period.

Winds are expected to reach speeds of 40-60 kmph, making marine conditions unsafe.

Coastal residents have been asked to exercise caution.

Earlier this month, Kerala had witnessed widespread damage due to heavy rainfall and strong winds that uprooted trees, damaged houses, and caused power outages across several districts.

With the state still recovering from those impacts, authorities are concerned that another spell of heavy rain could lead to renewed disruptions.

Disaster management officials have instructed local administrations to remain prepared, including setting up relief camps in vulnerable areas if water levels rise.

Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, keep away from waterlogged roads, and follow safety guidelines issued by the government.

While the southwest monsoon continues to remain active, the evolving low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal will play a key role in determining the intensity of rainfall in Kerala over the next few days.

With yellow alerts already in force for both Tuesday and Wednesday, officials have stressed the importance of heightened vigilance in the districts placed under warning.

