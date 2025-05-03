I'm going to take a break: Guardiola on his future after Man City

Manchester, May 3 (IANS) Pep Guardiola has revealed he plans to take a break from football after eventually leaving Manchester City and remains uncertain about whether he will return to management afterward.

While his contract was set to expire at the end of this season, Guardiola signed a new deal in November that keeps him at the club until June 2027, extending his tenure to over a decade. Despite committing to City for the immediate future, the Spaniard has not yet decided if he will continue his managerial career beyond the end of his current contract.

"After my contract with City, I'm going to stop. I am sure. I don't know if I'm going to retire, but I'm going to take a break," Guardiola told ESPN Brasil ahead of Premier League home match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"How I want to be remembered, I don't know. I want people to remember me however they want. All coaches want to win so we can have a memorable job, but I believe that the fans of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City have had fun watching my teams play.

"I don't think we should ever live thinking about whether we're going to be remembered. When we die, our families cry for two or three days and then that's it, you're forgotten. In the careers of coaches, there are good and bad ones, the important thing is that the good ones are remembered for longer. I'll tell you that the most important thing is not what people think of you. After all, our lives as footballers have been very good. There are new challenges as a coach. I don't know what will happen in the future and in the end that doesn't matter."

Guardiola has secured 18 major trophies during his eight full seasons at Manchester City, including six Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.

The Champions League triumph came as part of the club’s historic Treble in the 2022/23 season. Now, Guardiola will be aiming to add to his remarkable trophy haul when City take on Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final on May 17.

