ILT20 Season 3: Johnson Charles’ quick-fire 71 helps Sharjah Warriorz beat Dubai Capitals

Dubai, Jan 29 (IANS) Johnson Charles ignited the Dubai International Stadium, leading the Sharjah Warriorz to a resounding nine-wicket victory in the ILT20 Season 3 here on Tuesday night. His breathtaking knock of 71 runs in 33 balls set up a flawless run chase in only 11.5 overs as the Warriorz maintained their undefeated record against the Dubai Capitals.

An impactful show from the spinners including two wickets for 28 runs from Adam Zampa in the first innings restricted the Dubai Capitals to 131/9. The result gives the Warriorz’s net run rate a significant boost, keeping them firmly in the fray for a playoff berth. The powerplay made the chase a mere formality as Johnson Charles and Tom Kohler-Cadmore dominated the bowling to set the highest powerplay score of the season. The pair raced to 79 runs in just six overs, with Charles in particular wreaking havoc to smash five towering sixes, including a remarkable 24-run over off Zahir Khan.

Charles brought up his fifty in 21 balls, studded with six sixes and two fours. He continued his rampage until he was halted by Sikandar Raza in the 11th over. Charles departed after striking three fours and eight sixes, including power-hitting, deft touches, and switch hits. Tom Kohler-Cadmore wrapped up the proceedings in the next over with a clever boundary off Dushmantha Chameera. The Englishman finished with 54 runs in 32 balls, smashing eight fours and two sixes on his way there.

Earlier in the day, Adam Rossington bludgeoned six and two fours as the powerplay saw 55 runs for the Capitals. Shai Hope played second fiddle to Rossington until the latter was accounted for by Adam Zampa in the seventh over for 37 runs in 23 balls.

Following the powerplay, the run rate dropped steeply. While Shai Hope occupied one end, batting with restraint, the wickets tumbled around him as the spinners dominated the middle overs. Zampa claimed another when he dismissed Gulbadin Naib and skipper Sikandar Raza was removed by Ashton Agar. In the same over, Najibullah Zadran was run out to leave the Capitals in hot water at 85/4 in 12 overs.

UAE’s Rohan Mustafa kept the pressure on with the wickets of Khalid Shah and Dasun Shanaka to expose the tail. Meanwhile, Hope’s stint at the crease ended for 45 runs in 52 balls at the hand of Tim Southee in the 18th over. Rovman Powell provided a flicker of hope with an unbeaten 32 runs in only 16 balls, peppered with three fours and two sixes but the Dubai Capitals finished the innings at a below-par score of 131/9 in 20 overs.

Player of the match, Johnson Charles said: “They got off to a bit of a flier, but I love playing in Dubai because the conditions tend to get a bit skiddier, which suits my style. I thought Ashton Agar and Rohan Mustafa bowled exceptionally well and complemented each other perfectly. We managed to put the opposition under pressure. Ash and I have played a lot together in the past, and it’s always a pleasure to play alongside him. It felt almost nostalgic since we haven’t had many opportunities to play together recently.”

Brief scores:

Dubai Capitals 131/9 in 20 overs (Shai Hope 45, Adam Rossington 37, Rovman Powell 32 not out, Rohan Mustafa 2-12, Adam Zampa 2-28) lost to Sharjah Warriorz 135/1 in 11.5 overs (Johnson Charles 71, Tom Kohler-Cadmore 54 not out, Sikandar Raza 1-9) by nine wickets.

