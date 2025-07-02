Illegal mining under political shield? ED targets Mishra-led syndicate in new filing

Ranchi, July 2 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed its fifth supplementary prosecution complaint in the Sahibganj illegal mining and extortion case, further tightening its net around the alleged syndicate masterminded by Pankaj Mishra, a close aide of the Jharkhand Chief Minister.

The complaint, filed before the Special PMLA Court in Ranchi on June 30, names eight individuals and two companies as fresh accused in the money laundering probe, says the agency’s press release issued on Wednesday.

With this, a total of 19 individuals and entities have been arraigned across six prosecution complaints — one original and five supplementary — in connection with the case, which involves proceeds of crime estimated at over Rs 1,000 crore.

Among the newly named accused is Rajesh Yadav alias Dahu Yadav, allegedly a key enforcer in the network who oversaw the illegal transport of stone across the Ganga river, said the release. According to the ED, Yadav also financed a fraudulent ferry tender to aid large-scale smuggling of minerals. He is currently absconding.

Another accused, Heera Lal Bhagat, is alleged to have operated illegal mining activities through his firm M/s Jai Maa Bhavani Stone Works. ED officials recovered over Rs 3.13 crore in unaccounted cash from his premises, believed to be direct proceeds of the illicit operations.

The complaint also highlights the role of Nimay Chandra Shil, who allegedly conspired with Pankaj Mishra and his wife to fraudulently secure a mining lease in exchange for a 50 per cent profit-sharing deal.

Corporate complicity has also come under the scanner. The ED has named M/s Marine Infralink Logistics Pvt. Ltd. and its director Yash Jalan for allegedly providing the vessel M.V. Infralink-III, used for transporting illegally mined stone, said the release. The company reportedly received Rs 2.75 crore sourced from the syndicate’s criminal proceeds.

The ED’s investigation began after an FIR registered by Jharkhand Police against Mishra and his associates under various IPC and Arms Act provisions.

The probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) revealed a politically protected cartel monopolising mining and mineral transport in the Sahibganj region.

So far, the ED has seized and frozen assets including Rs 5.34 crore in cash, an inland vessel, five industrial stone crushers, multiple vehicles, and bank balances exceeding Rs 13.32 crore.

