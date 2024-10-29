'I'll do it 10x if I have to', Vini Jr reacts after missing out on Ballon d'Or

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Real Madrid's star Vinicius Junior has expressed his disappointment on missing out on the 2024 Ballon d'Or honour, finishing second in the voting behind Manchester City midfielder Rodri, who became the first Manchester City player to claim the coveted honour at the Theatre du Chatelet on Monday.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid won the award for club of the year and Carlo Ancelotti bagged the inaugural Johan Cruyff Trophy for best coach. Kylian Mbappe shared the Gerd Muller Trophy, the award for the best goalscorer, with Bayern Munich striker Hary Kane after both scoring 52 goals in all competitions last season.

"I'll do it 10x if I have to. They're not ready," Vini Jr posted on X.

Vinicius played a crucial role in Real Madrid’s La Liga and UEFA Champions League triumphs in the 2023-24 season. The forward scored as many as 21 goals and 11 assists across both competitions, thus setting a benchmark for himself in European football.

His Real Madrid teammates also showed their support towards Vinicius, as midfielder Eduardo Camavinga called it "football politics," adding that "My brother you are the best player in the world and no award can say otherwise."

Former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema, who won the Ballon d’Or in 2022, took to Instagram and wrote “Trop Fort” (Too Strong).

The Brazilian forward Richarlison, who plays for Tottenham Hotspur, also expressed his frustration on Vinicius' snub, saying, "Today Brazilians woke up expecting to see another player from our country win the award for the best in the world after so long. Unfortunately, by criteria no one understands, the award did not come. Don’t get me wrong, Rodri deserves to be among the best.

"But Vini not winning is embarrassing, and the only person who lost today was football. I remember Vini saying his dream was to see all of Brazil cheering for him. And that day was today. You are the best in the world and no trophy will change that," he added.

It was reported that Real Madrid’s entire squad, including the Brazilian, had boycotted the award ceremony in Paris at the last moment because Vini did not win it, no one from the team was present at the ceremony.

