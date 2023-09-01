IIT-Delhi student commits suicide in hostel room

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) A student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside his hostel room on Friday, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Anil Kumar, 21.

According to the police, he was on extension as he did not complete some subjects, and was residing in the hostel on six months' extension.

Kumar was pursuing B.Tech in Mathematics and Computing (session 2019-2023).

On Friday, at around 6 p.m., the police received a call regarding suicide by a student at Vindyanchal Hostel in IIT-Delhi, following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

On reaching the spot, the door was found locked from inside and it was broken open by the Fire Department.

"The Dean of Students, CMO IIT, Chief Security officer, Crime team, Forensic teams were also present at the time of breaking the gate open," a senior police officer said.

"As per rules, his hostel was to be vacated in June but he could not qualify in some subjects and was given an extension for six months to clear his subjects," said the official.

"No foul play has been observed. Inquest proceedings are being conducted," the police officer added.

