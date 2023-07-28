'If you can't pick him, you can't play him', says Wasim Jaffer on West Indies' struggle against Kuldeep

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Former India batter Wasim Jaffer opined that West Indies struggled to handle Kuldeep Yadav's bowling as they were unable to read the left-arm wrist-spinner's variations, length and lines effectively in the first ODI at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.

Kuldeep produced a brilliant performance in the first ODI, returning with impressive figures of 4 for 6 in three overs as India bundled out West Indies for 114 in 23 overs at the Kensington Oval. In response, India chased down the target in 22.5 overs with five wickets in hand.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer pointed out that Kuldeep proved to be too formidable for the West Indies, as their batters were completely baffled by the unpredictable spin of the ball.

"That's what wrist-spinners can do (run through the tail). If you can’t pick him, then you can’t play him. Sometimes, to a finger spinner, you know what’s coming out. But, with wrist spinners, the ball can go both ways. That's what happened.

"Other than Shai Hope, the other guys couldn't pick him - couldn't pick the line, couldn’t pick the spin. Wrist-spinners can break partnerships and run through the tail and that’s what Kuldeep is good at. When he gets going, he can run through a side, and can get you that double or triple strike in quick time. That’s exactly what he did today," Jaffer said.

In addition to Kuldeep, experienced spinner Jadeja also made a strong impression with the ball, registering excellent figures of 3/37 from six overs.

Analysing Jadeja's performance, Jaffer said the left-arm spinner is always a threat on the pitch that offers turn and bounce.

"There was spin and bounce on the pitch. Watching it on TV, I could sense that Ravindra Jadeja was in the game. He obviously made it count. He generally doesn't get that help. In ODIs, you normally get good batting wickets where teams score 280-300 or more. When he gets this kind of help, he’s dangerous," he said.

With a 1-0 lead in the three-game series, India will face West Indies in the second ODI at the same venue on Saturday.

