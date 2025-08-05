If we keep working hard, we can dominate Test cricket: Gambhir's dressing room pep talk after series draw

London, Aug 5 (IANS) Following the 2-2 Test series draw against England, India head coach Gautam Gambhir expressed confidence in his team's ability to dominate red-ball cricket, provided they maintain their work ethic and commitment.

India concluded the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with a thrilling six-run win at The Oval on Monday. The win not only saved India from a third consecutive Test series defeat under Gambhir's tenure but also silenced critics for doubting the Shubman Gill-led young side.

Overcoming the Test retirements of senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the young Indian team played as a unit and displayed grit and resilience to deliver outstanding performance under pressure on challenging English conditions.

"The way this series has panned out 2-2 is an outstanding result, congratulations to all. So remember, we will keep getting better, we will keep working hard, we will keep improving our areas - because if we keep doing that, we can dominate Test cricket for a very long period. People will come & go, but the culture of the dressing room should always be like that people want to be part of this culture, that is what we want to create. Good luck, enjoy yourself. You can take a couple of days off, and you deserve every bit of it. What you guys have achieved, you deserve every bit of it. Congratulations," Gambhir said in a Dressing Room BTS video shared by the BCCI.

Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja handed the Impact Player of the Series medal to Washington Sundar for his outstanding performance on the tour. He finished the series with 284 runs, including an unbeaten 101 match-saving knock at Old Trafford in Manchester.

"Obviously, it is a great blessing to be playing four games on the trot in a place like England. Always wanted to do really well here. And as a team, just the way we went about, every single day was amazing. The energy we created especially from a fielding perspective, the energy we created, we were always there for each other. Thank you so much for everything," Sudar said of his successful England tour.

