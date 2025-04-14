'If anyone's going to turn it around, it's us': Villa's Rogers full of belief ahead of PSG clash

Birmingham, April 14 (IANS) Midfielder Morgan Rogers attended the media duties alongside head coach Unai Emery and claimed Aston Villa has 'massive belief' of overturning the 3-1 deficit against Paris Saint Germain in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final at Villa Park

The Villans head into the encounter unbeaten in 17 home matches stretching back to late November, with Villa Park playing host to its first quarter-final among Europe’s elite since 1983.

Unai Emery has only lost one of his 13 home matches in major European competition as Villa manager, winning 11 of those.

And Rogers insists he and his team-mates will give it everything to progress from the tie and reach the last four.

“There’s massive belief. Most people wrote us off before the tie. In the first leg, I think we gave a pretty good account of ourselves.

“There’s a task at hand and we know what we need to do. But we’re excited. Under the lights at home, playing in this competition in the quarter-finals. There’s not many better places to be.

“If anyone’s going to turn it around, it’s going to be us. It’s down to us and we’re excited for that challenge. We’re looking forward to it.

“We know it’s going to be difficult. We’re not saying we’re going to do it, by any stretch of the imagination, but we’re definitely going to give it a go and go out to win, 100 per cent," said Rogers in the pre-game conference.

With 25 goal contributions in 45 games and counting so far this season, the England midfielder has emerged as one of Villa’s top attacking performers throughout 2024/25.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.