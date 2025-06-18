IDF struck centrifuge production site, weapon manufacturing facilities in Iran

Tel Aviv, June 18 (IANS) The Israel Defence Force (IDF) on Wednesday announced that it had attacked a centrifuge production site and multiple weapon manufacturing facilities in Tehran, which were the “key elements of Iran’s nuclear weapons and missile programs”.

The escalating military confrontation between Israel and Iran entered its sixth consecutive day on Wednesday.

“More than 50 Air Force fighter jets, under precise intelligence guidance from the Intelligence Branch, have completed a series of attacks on military targets in the Tehran area in recent hours. As part of the extensive effort to damage Iran's nuclear weapons development program, a centrifuge production site in Tehran was attacked, which was intended to allow the Iranian regime to expand the scope and rate of its uranium enrichment for the purpose of developing nuclear weapons,” said the IDF in a post on X.

“The Iranian regime is enriching uranium intended for the development of nuclear weapons. It should be emphasised that nuclear development for civilian use does not require enrichment at these levels,” the post added.

According to the Israeli military, throughout the wave of attacks, several weapons production sites were attacked. It asserted that among the weapons manufacturing plants that were attacked was a site for the production of raw materials and components for assembling the surface-to-surface missiles that the Iranian regime has used to launch towards the State of Israel.

“In addition, sites producing systems and components for surface-to-air missiles designed to hit aircraft were attacked. These targets were attacked as part of the IDF's effort to damage the Iranian regime's nuclear weapons program and missile manufacturing industry,” said the IDF.

Earlier on Tuesday the IDF stated that it had eliminated Ali Shadmani, Iran's wartime chief of staff and close aide of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in an overnight strike. This was the second time in recent weeks that Israel has targeted and killed a high-ranking military commander of the regime, to disrupt Iran's military leadership.

“Following accurate intelligence received by the Intelligence Branch and a sudden opportunity during the night, Air Force fighter jets attacked a manned headquarters in the heart of Tehran and killed Ali Shadmani, the Chief of Staff of the War, the most senior military commander and the man closest to Iranian leader Ali Khamenei,” the IDF said in an X post.

According to the Israeli military, Shadmani served as Chief of War Staff and Commander of the Armed Forces Emergency Command and commanded the Revolutionary Guards and the Iranian army.

The conflict erupted last Friday when Israel initiated a large-scale offensive aimed at dismantling Iran’s nuclear and military capabilities. This action prompted swift and aggressive retaliation from Tehran, pushing the region closer to the brink of a broader war.

