IDF to open evacuation route from North to South Gaza today (IANS FROM ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv , Nov 5 (IANS) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will allow a humanitarian corridor from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Israel time) on Sunday for people to evacuate from north to south Gaza, an IDF spokesperson said.

This was announced by the IDF Arabic media division spokesperson, Avichay Adraee on Saturday night.

Avichay in a statement said, "Today Hamas fired mortar and anti-tank shells towards our soldiers who were trying to open the road from the North of Gaza Strip to its South so that you could protect yourselves."

He added that Hamas carried out this attack so that they can keep human shields for themselves and their leaders.

The IDF spokesperson in the statement also called upon the people that it will allow traffic on Salah al-Din Road on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The statement said, "For your safety, take advantage of this time and move for safety toward south Gaza beyond Wadi Zai."

He adds, "If you care about yourself and your loved ones, head South according to our instructions."

Avichay also said that the Hamas leaders have already taken care of themselves (leaders) and their personal safety.

