IDF kills Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader in air strike

Tel Aviv, May 18 (IANS) Israel Defense Forces (IDF), in a statement on Saturday, said that it killed a Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) leader on Friday night in an air strike.

The deceased is identified as Aslam Hamaisa, a commander of the Jenin brigade of PIJ. IDF said that in a joint operation with the Shin Bet, they located the Islamic Jihad operatives and struck the building where they were hiding.

The IDF said that the killed Palestinian Islamic Jihad was responsible for a major attack in the Hermesh settlement in West Bank, leading to the killing of many Jews.

Palestinian Health Ministry has also confirmed the killing of Aslam Hamaisa. In a statement on Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that Aslam Hamaisa has been killed and several injured in an attack by the Israel Air Force on a building in Jenin on Friday night.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.