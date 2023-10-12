IDF chief Halevi admits military failed to prevent Hamas attack, vows to investigate

Jerusalem, Oct 12 (IANS) In his first public statement since the war between Israel and Palestinian terror groups in the Gaza Strip began, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. General Herzi Halevi acknowledged failures that enabled Hamas's infiltration and mass murders last week, media reports said.

"The IDF is responsible for the security of the country and its citizens, and on Saturday morning in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip, we did not handle it. We will learn, we will investigate, but now is the time for war," Halevi says from southern Israel.

He also added that Israel will do everything it can to return the hostages taken by Hamas and other groups, The Times of Israel reported.

"We are five days after a murderous, brutal and surprising incident. The slaughter by the murderous Hamas terrorists, the human animals, of our children, our wives and our people, is animalistic, it is inhumane. The IDF is fighting merciless terrorists who have committed unimaginable acts."

"Yahya Sinwar, the ruler of the Gaza Strip, decided on this horrible attack, and therefore he and the entire system under him are dead men. We will attack them, we will dismantle them, dismantle their system," he said.

Halevi added that a time will come to investigate how Hamas managed to carry out the attack, The Times of Israel reported.

On the estimated 200 Israelis and foreigners held captive by the terror group in the Gaza Strip, Halevi said: "We will do everything to return the hostages back home."

"We are killing many terrorists, many commanders, destroying terror infrastructure that supported this terrible, brutal crime," Halevi continues.

"Gaza will not look the same," he adds.

