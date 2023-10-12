Links of inter-state narco-smuggling module traced from Kupwara to Punjab: J&K DGP

Jammu, Oct 12 (IANS) J&K DGP, Dilbag Singh said on Thursday that the links of the inter-state narco-module busted a few days ago have been traced from Kupwara district in the Valley to Ludhiana in Punjab.

Addressing a Press conference here on Thursday the DGP said that eight people have been arrested so far.

While four people were held from Kupwara and four from Punjab, 30 kgs of cocaine, Rs 5 crore in cash, 40 fake number plates of vehicles, passports and a German-made revolver, too, were recovered.

“Police in Ramban district recently intercepted a vehicle and recovered 30 kg of cocaine-like substance. “Though the final report of the FSL is awaited, it seems that the recovered substance is cocaine.

“Four people have been arrested in this connection in Kupwara district. During the course of investigation, it was found that links of the inter-state narco-module were connected with Kupwara district as Amrohi is the favourite route used for smuggling.

“The fresh consignment was also smuggled from the same route. We have registered 12 cases in the Amrohi area of Kupwara related to narco-terror. No evidence of drone dropped narcotics has been received and there are credible leads that show that narcotics have been smuggled physically,” he said.

After the arrest of the four accused from Kupwara, the J&K Police in a joint operation with the Punjab Police arrested four more people from Punjab, including the key handler of the drugs.

“Investigations show that the arrested key accused’s father was also a drug dealer,” he said.

The DGP said that it seems that during the transportation of drugs from Kuwpara to Punjab, fake number plates were used to deceive police on the highways.

“The drivers of the vehicles ferrying the drugs would have been impersonating police officers given the recovery of police badges and the number plates that would have been changed from one stop to another.

“So far it has been found that narcotics are coming from across the LoC in Kashmir to support and fuel terrorism. Links of all major terror organisations have come to fore in the racket.

“The investigations are on, more arrests are likely to be made. Cases of drone-dropped consignments of narcotics have been reported from the International Border in Jammu,” he said.

“With the arrest of the eight accused, a big inter-state narco smuggling module has been busted,” the DGP said. To a query about the number of drug abusers in J&K, the DGP said even though there is no credible study or census, a preliminary investigation suggests that there are 700,000 people who have fallen prey to drugs in J&K

