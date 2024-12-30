IDCA announces 2nd edition of T10 Women’s Deaf Premier League from Jan 7 to 9

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) announced the second edition of the T10 Women’s Deaf Premier League, scheduled from January 7 to 9, 2025. The tournament will feature five specially-abled women’s teams from different parts of the country, with the final taking place on January 9.

The five deaf women’s cricket teams -- UP Warriorz, Mumbai Stars, Delhi Bulls, Hyderabad Eagles, and Bangalore Badshahs -- will play a total of 10 matches before making it to the finals. The three-day tournament will kick off with an opening ceremony on January 7 at Police Gymkhana Cricket Ground in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The winning team and the players will be felicitated for their exceptional performance at the closing ceremony to be held on January 9. The IDCA T10 champions will receive a prize of Rs 1,00,000, while the runner-up will get Rs 50,000.

The best individual in categories such as batting, bowling, fielding, and super sixes will also receive cash awards.

"We are grateful to Serum Institute of India, Cyrus Poonawalla Group, Nykaa Foundation & Indo Count for their support to our movement of supporting hearing impaired women players in our forthcoming tournaments in 2024. IDCA is proud of our women players, these are athletes despite their commitment to their home & families have brought immense pride to society & have excelled in the field of Cricket," said Sumit Jain, president of IDCA.

Roma Balwani, CEO, IDCA added, “We are thrilled to be back in Mumbai with the second edition of the T 10 women’s Deaf Premier League with a galaxy of dignitaries & guests. IDCA believes in celebrating diversity & inclusion through disability sports, especially cricket. We are delighted to welcome in our midst our Chief Guest at the opening ceremony.

