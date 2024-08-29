ICC stands to gain immensely from his experience: Rohan Jaitley on Jay Shah

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley extended his congratulatory wishes to Jay Shah for his election as the new Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

On Tuesday, Shah, currently the BCCI Secretary, was elected unopposed as the new ICC chairman, replacing Greg Barclay in the role.

Shah will begin his three-year term as the youngest-ever ICC Chairman on December 1. He is the fifth Indian to be at the top post in the ICC after Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan, and Shashank Manohar.

Jaitley lauded Shah for the major achievements he endured during his tenure as BCCI secretary and claimed that India and global cricket will benefit from Shah's appointment.

"It’s noteworthy that very few have achieved successful World Cup hosting in India. The list of accomplishments of Jay Shah as secretary of BBCI includes World Cup victories and achievements in the Caribbean and the United States. Additionally, a new NCA (National Cricket Academy) facility is set to open in Bangalore. All these efforts are significant contributions to Indian cricket.

"The ICC stands to gain immensely from his experience. Therefore, I want to extend my congratulations to him on his new role and wish him success for the coming year," Jaitley told IANS.

Shah began his cricket administration career in Gujarat in 2009 and rose through the ranks to be the BCCI secretary since October 2019, a post he will leave to take up ICC Chairmanship. He will also let go of being the head of ICC's Finance & Commercial Affairs (F&CA) committee. Shah also served as the Asian Cricket Council President from 2021 to 2024.

Several media reports claimed that Jaitley is likely to fill the vacant space of BCCI secretary in the coming times.

