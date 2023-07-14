IAF relief operation in flood affected states, 126 people rescued

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) The Indian Air Force (IAF) is conducting flood relief operations in the flood affected areas of the country, especially in the northern states, including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana.The IAF is using its M-17 helicopters in the relief operation. Other Helicopters and An-32 and C-130 Transport Aircraft have kept on standby.

In the last 48 hours, a total of 40 sorties have been carried out, in which 126 people have been rescued and 17 tons of relief materials have been distributed in various areas.

Himachal Pradesh is the worst affected. Floods and heavy rain have destroyed highways and many other connectivity in the state. Taking a serious note of the situation in the hill state, the Indian Air Force has not only started a rescue operation but also is providing relief and essential items to the stranded people there.

Besides Himachal and Punjab, the Air Force is providing a big relief in several parts of Haryana too.

The IAF said that in the last 24 hours, major operations have been carried out towards flood affected areas of Haryana. Villages of Nihara, Allaudin Majra, Bishangarh, Segta, Bhunni, Mumni, Segti and Jansui were provided with relief materials consisting of rations, tarpaulin sheets, fresh food and water bottles by M-17 helicopters.

Air warriors and all requisite assets such as M-17 and Chinook Helicopters and An-32 and C-130 Transport Aircraft remain on standby to undertake required operations, IAF officials added.

The IAF has deployed two Medium Lift Helicopters (MLH) for flood relief operations at Ambala. The helicopters have so far dropped around 2,000 kg of relief material comprising water bottles, ration and tarpaulin sheets in the villages of Niharsa and Allaudin Majra.

According to the ministry of defence, the IAF is undertaking the high availability disaster recovery (HADR) operation in coordination with civil administration to drop essential supplies in areas inundated with water.

