‘I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like’: Salah drops hint at Liverpool exit

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been the side’s hero ever since he joined in 2017. With the Egyptian now in the final year of his contract, the forward posted on social media suggesting he may be on his way out of the club soon.

“Top of the table is where this club belongs. Nothing less. All teams win matches but there’s only 1 champion in the end. That’s what we want. Thank you for your support last night. No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like,” read the post on X.

Salah scored a curling effort to give his side a comeback 2-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion to help the team regain the top berth in the Premier League table. So far this season, Salah has scored seven goals and provided five assists in 10 league games this season showcasing his importance to the side.

The forward confirmed that he may be on his way out of the team at the end of his contract after Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Manchester United on September 1.

“As you know it's my last year in the club I just wanna enjoy it, I don't wanna think about it, No one in the club has talked to me yet about a contract, so I say it's my last season. New deal? It's not up to me… but no one has spoken to me at the club,” said Salah to reporters.

The Egyptian, whose current contract at Anfield is set to expire next July, has been at Anfield since the summer of 2017, when he signed from Roma for a then club-record fee. He is tied alongside Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, and Harry Kane to be the only four players to have won the Premier League Golden Boot award three times.

