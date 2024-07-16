I want to give my best at Paris Olympics: Kishore Jena

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Javelin thrower Kishore Jena, holder of the second-longest throw by an Indian, is aiming to achieve his personal best at his Olympic debut in Paris 2024.

Jena's story is unique. After stepping away from the sport for three years to focus on his job with the CISF, it was Neeraj Chopra's Olympic success that motivated him to return. "My journey in javelin began in 2014-15. For over 20 years, our state record for a javelin throw was 65m. Then in September 2017, I broke the 20-year-old record with a 72.77m throw. That gave me confidence. In 2018, I got employed by CISF through the sports quota. Between 2018-2020, I prioritised my job and focused on helping my family over playing the sport," said Jena on JioCinema's 'The Dreamers'.

The turning point came after Chopra’s gold medal win at Tokyo 2020. "When Neeraj won at the Olympics, we celebrated and enjoyed his victory. But honestly, the victory also left me dejected because I too was playing the same sport. I felt it was time for me to achieve something in sports. My coach at CISF suggested that if I try and nail a 75m throw, he would help me get into the national camp. My hard work and spirit helped me achieve 76.4m, which got me in," Jena recounted.

Resuming his javelin career wasn't without its challenges. "I participated in the Lebanon National Championships after a dip in my rankings at the World Championships and produced a throw of 78m. Despite giving it my all, I couldn't achieve much. I started doubting if all the hard work was worth it. I called my father, who encouraged me to participate in the next competition in Sri Lanka."

Sri Lanka proved to be a pivotal moment. Jena's remarkable 84.38m throw not only boosted his confidence but also set the stage for his impressive performances at the 2022 Asian Games and 2023 World Championships, earning him a spot at Paris 2024. "I decided the event in Sri Lanka would be my last attempt, after which I would quit and go back to prioritizing work and family. With God's grace, I performed well, producing a throw of 84.38m which led to my qualification for the World Championships. I performed well in the World Championships as well, achieving a personal best of 84.77m," Jena shared.

"I followed it up with another personal best of 87.54m at the Asian Games, securing my ticket to Paris 2024. I now want to give my best at Paris. I am quite confident. While I haven't set any particular targets, I am aiming to improve my personal best."

Kishore Jena's impressive achievements include a silver medal at the 2022 Asian Games and a top-five finish at the 2023 World Championships. He is now poised to compete in the javelin throw event at Paris 2024.

