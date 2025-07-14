'I said I would win it for Diogo and Andre': Chelsea’s Neto on FIFA CWC victory

London, July 14 (IANS) Chelsea’s Pedro Neto reflected on their victory over reigning UEFA Champions League champions Paris Saint-Germain, dedicating the moment to his national team compatriot Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva following their tragic passing.

After a difficult past week, the Portuguese international's mind was quick to go to Jota and Silva, dedicating the victory in their name.

“I said I would win it for Diogo and Andre. This one is for them and their families, and we are really happy,” said Neto to Chelsea’s media team.

Jota and his brother Silva passed away in a car accident in the Spanish province of Zamora. According to the Spanish police, Jota’s car veered off the road while driving at a high speed, a tyre blowout caused the car to lose control and catch fire.

Chelsea secured the first-ever rebranded FIFA Club World Cup with an incredible first-half display against PSG, with Cole Palmer grabbing a brace and new arrival Joao Pedro, who joined the side during the knockout phase of the tournament, grabbing a goal to ensure Chelsea ended the first 45 minutes with a 3-0 advantage. The London outlet focused on keeping the clean sheet in the second half and secured the trophy.

"It’s an unbelievable win. The way we worked was unbelievable; the way we finished the tournament with this win – we are really happy. It’s the best feeling, to be honest. To be here with my mates and this club. I’m enjoying this moment, and winning this trophy with this club is an unbelievable feeling

"I just want more and more, that's my mentality. I’m here to win titles with this club and these special team-mates, and I hope we can go on from there,” Neto added.

