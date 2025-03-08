I proved that my dreams were worth fighting for: Kho Kho star Priyanka Ingle

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Indian women's kho kho team captain Priyanka Ingle reflected on her journey from setbacks to glory in the sport. She recently spearheaded the Indian team that won the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup earlier this year.

Hailing from Pune, Priyanka faced the early challenges of picking up a sport before shutting critics with her talent. She was relentless in her goal to play kho kho despite unwelcoming noise from people around her.

“Sports empowered me to rise above limitations and redefine what was possible. When I first stepped onto the Kho Kho field, I faced resistance - not just from society but also from my own family, who feared an uncertain future in sports. Neighbours questioned how a girl could step out in shorts to play, and friends discouraged me, saying there was no future in Kho Kho. But with every match, every practice, and every challenge, I proved to myself and to others that my dreams were worth fighting for," Priyanka told IANS.

Priyanka elaborated on how winning the World Cup opened a plethora of opportunities and recognition for the players.

"Winning the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025 as captain of the Indian women’s team was a moment of triumph - not just for me, but for every girl who has ever been told she cannot chase her dreams. Holding that trophy was not just about victory; it was about resilience, hard work, and changing mindsets. Today, my family, who once had doubts, stand by me with pride. My journey - from a small suburb in Pune to the world stage - has shown me that sports have the power to transform lives, break barriers, and inspire change.

"I hope my story encourages young girls to believe in their potential and step forward with confidence. Opportunities for women in sports are growing, and Kho Kho is finally getting the recognition it deserves. Passion and perseverance can reshape destinies, and I want every girl to know - your dreams are valid, and your place is wherever you dare to be," she added.

Priyanka, who is an M Com. postgraduate, currently works in the Income Tax department, showcasing her ability to juggle sports and professional commitments. Coming from a humble background, Priyanka’s journey is a testament to perseverance. Her father is a farmer, and her mother is a homemaker, while her brother is currently pursuing his Diploma in Pharmacy qualification.

With a relentless focus on Kho Kho, Priyanka has emerged as a key figure in the sport, inspiring young athletes across the country. Her leadership on the field reflects her dedication, discipline and passion for taking Indian women’s Kho Kho to greater heights.

