‘I’m not here to tell fans how to react’: Slot on backlash faced by outgoing Trent

Liverpool, May 9 (IANS) Liverpool head coach Arne Slot gave his first thoughts after Trent Alexander-Arnold confirmed he will be leaving Liverpool and said the club is disappointed by his departure. Slot highlighted the cycle of football, and is sure a very good player will step up in Trent’s absence.

“I think, like everybody who likes Liverpool and who is a fan of Liverpool, we are disappointed for him leaving because not only is a good human being leaving the club, but a very, very, very good full-back is leaving us as well. I also worked at clubs, like AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord, where every season, a very good or multiple very good players have left the club. So, I'm a bit more used to it, maybe that players (are) leaving the club.

"The experience I have – and, by the way, this club as well – [is] that if a very good player is leaving, the next very good player will step up, and that's probably what's going to happen now again as well,” said Slot in a press conference.

Trent announced his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of his current contract on Monday and said it has to do with him wanting a new challenge and a change of environment. Liverpool fans did not take too well to the news given their prized asset is leaving for free and Slot claimed he is in no position to tell fans how they should react.

“But I am not here to tell the fans how they should react. I think we are all disappointed, but Trent is the first one also who said that he would prefer us, as a team and as a club, not to be too much distracted by this announcement. So, I'm hoping that all the energy on Sunday goes to the players and the support of our fans, and as little as possible to Trent–unless it's positive, then they can do whatever they want,” he added.

Alexander-Arnold became an integral part of a Liverpool side that lifted four major trophies within 14 months, passing the 100-appearance mark for his boyhood club during a Treble-winning 2019/20 season in which the Reds won the Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup, and UEFA Super Cup.

Indeed, his importance to Jurgen Klopp was underlined by the fact that he featured in all 38 matches en route to Liverpool's first English league title since 1990.

