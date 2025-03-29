I-League 2024-25: Draw against Dempo SC dents Real Kashmir’s title hopes

Margao, March 29 (IANS) Real Kashmir FC’s I-League 2024-25 title hopes took a severe blow as they dropped points, drawing 1-1 against Dempo SC at the PJN Stadium, on Saturday. Didier Brossou (43’) gave Dempo SC the lead, but Real Kashmir’s Kamal Issah (52’) equalised soon after the restart, as the two sides shared points.

Real Kashmir’s title hopes are not yet over, mathematically at least. However, their aspirations took a severe dent as they now find themselves two points behind leaders Churchill Brothers, who have one match in hand. The Snow Leopards have 36 points from 21 matches. Dempo, meanwhile, are on 26 points from 21 games.

Dempo’s backline found themselves on high alert in Fatorda, scrambling, repositioning, and doing everything they could to keep the Snow Leopards at bay. Real Kashmir came agonisingly close, only to be denied by a desperate last-ditch tackle or a misplaced final touch, time and again.

The debutant between the posts, Sangramjit Roy Chowdhury, stood tall, frustrating the Real Kashmir attackers. It seemed inevitable that the visitors would break the deadlock. However, Dempo found their moment in the 43rd minute.

With defenders scrambling to close him down, Dempo captain Lukman Adefemi Abegunrin kept his composure and cut the ball back with precision to Didier Brossou, who was waiting at the edge of the box. The Ivorian produced a right-footed drag shot that skimmed low across the turf as the ball nestled into the net.

The second half had barely begun when Real Kashmir roared back into the game just six minutes after the restart. Goalkeeper Sangramjit Roy Chowdhury had been Dempo’s wall in the first half.

However, the custodian produced a rather heavy touch and a stumble, as he attempted to dribble past two pressing Real Kashmir forwards in the 52nd minute. Kamal Issah seized the opportunity and curled the ball into the top right corner. Real Kashmir were level.

Roy Chowdhury took a heavy blow. The debutant, who had kept Dempo in the game for so long, was unable to continue and was replaced by Ashish Sibi, their regular starter.

Real Kashmir, sensing blood, threw everything forward as the clock edged towards full-time. The Dempo defence bent but did not break, held together by Sibi, who refused to let fate slip away. A finger-tip save late in the match saw Dempo secure a point, but it also put the Snow Leopards’ title hopes in jeopardy.

