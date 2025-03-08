I-league 2024-25: Dempo SC hand Sporting Club Bengaluru emphatic seven-goal defeat

Madgaon, March 8 (IANS) Dempo Sports Club laughed their way to full points at the Nehru Stadium, Fatorda on Saturday when they outclassed Sporting Club Bengaluru 8-1 in Round 18 of the I-League 2024-25.

The home side, who led 4-1 at half time, took their points to 22 points from 18 games, while the Bengaluru side are left with 17 from 18 matches.

A flurry of goals in the first 16 minutes nearly killed the competitive nature of the match as Dempo hammered three goals during this period. Whatever efforts Bengaluru put up thereafter weren’t enough to alter the result as the fate of the encounter was sealed by then.

Trinidadian striker Marcus Joseph was the biggest beneficiary in the goal feast as he netted a hat-trick (8’, 9’, 43’) with Seigoumang Doungel (16’), Spanish midfielder Juan Mera Gonzalez (49’, penalty), Argentinian Damian Perez Roa (77’), Kapil Hoble (87’) and Nigerian Lukman Abegunrin (88′) getting the other goals. Ugandan Henry Kisekka found the mark for the visitors in the 23rd minute.

Joseph scored the first goal in the eighth minute when a Doungle through found him in the six-yard area. Joseph made no mistake. The next minute, Bengaluru dug their own grave with a hair-raising defensive error. It was a miss-pass that reached Joseph almost on a platter and the Trinidadian gleefully accepted it to beat goalkeeper Yuya Kuriyama.

In the 16th minute the Japanese goalkeeper didn’t do any favour to his reputation when he allowed Doungel to find the target. An almost similar goal by Henry Kisekka on the other side saw Sporting Club Bengaluru attempting a semblance of a comeback in the 23rd minute, but Joseph completed his hat-trick in the 43rd to further widen the gap.

The story in the second session continued to be one-sided. A porous Bengaluru defence made Dempo’s task easy with Juan Mera, Damian Perez Roa, Kapil Hoble and Lukman Abegunrin writing their names on the scoresheet.

In between, Sporting Club Bengaluru’s Shanid Valan earned himself a red card to further deepen his team’s woes.

