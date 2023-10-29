I-League 2023-24: Foreign stars continue to implant footprints on Indian football

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Over the years, clubs in the I-League have increasingly recognised the need to sign foreign players, and the 2023–24 season once again showcases their commitment to recruiting international talent across various positions.

The likes of Ranty Martins, Odafa Okolie, and Sony Norde often set the stands on fire with their exemplary displays. These overseas players not only elevated the league's overall quality but also contributed to an enhanced fan experience.

This season, 26 foreign players from diverse nations have brought their skills and experiences to the I-League so far. The league has become a melting pot of footballing cultures, representing African nations such as Cameroon and Ghana, as well as talents from countries like Argentina, Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and Tajikistan.

One standout foreign player this season is Peter Hartley, who is making his I-League debut with Inter Kashi. His football journey began at Sunderland AFC, with stops at Chesterfield FC, Hartlepool United, Stevenage FC, Plymouth Argyle, and Blackpool FC. A major turning point was joining Motherwell FC, initially on loan and later permanently.

In 2020, Hartley began a new football chapter in India with Jamshedpur FC. He quickly became a standout player, and his leadership skills led to him becoming the team captain under head coach Owen Coyle. His captaincy proved pivotal for Jamshedpur FC as they clinched the prestigious ISL League Shield in the 2021–22 season.

Another foreign star who has made a significant impact in the I-League is Komron Tursunov, currently representing two-time I-League champions Gokulam Kerala FC.

Tursunov, hailing from Tajikistan, gained recognition during his stint with Mohun Bagan. He played a pivotal role in their 2018-19 I-League title win under coach Kibu Vicuna, impressing with his dynamic style and standout performances.

After leaving Mohun Bagan, Tursunov moved to Churchill Brothers FC Goa, scoring six goals. He then played for Rajasthan United in the 2020-21 season, earning a strong reputation. Before that, he was with TRAU FC. In the current season, Tursunov joined Gokulam Kerala FC.

He's not just impactful at the club level; he's represented Tajikistan against India in the Intercontinental Cup 2019. Tursunov continues to be a key figure in Indian football, aiming for success in the I-League and capturing fans' attention.

Eduardo Bedia, who was the first player to score a goal for Indian club FC Goa in the AFC Champions League match in 2020 against Persepolis FC, has joined Gokulam Kerala FC this season. Bedia brings vast experience in Indian football, having played in the country from 2017 to 2023. With over 100 appearances and 13 goals, he is a seasoned professional who adds depth and quality to the league.

The I-League also boasts talents like Faysal Shayesteh, now with Sreenidi Deccan FC, who has four goals in 22 appearances, and Captain David Castaneda, also with Sreenidi Deccan FC, a goal machine for the Hyderabad club who scored an impressive 15 goals in 21 matches in the previous season.

These players have already left their mark on the league and are set to dazzle fans once again in the upcoming season.

Mohammedan Sporting SC has bolstered their squad by signing three foreign players: Mirjalol Kasimov from Uzbekistan, Alexis Nahuel Gomez from Argentina, and Eddie Gabriel from Honduras.

These additions are poised to bring international flair and a new dimension to the squad's capabilities.

