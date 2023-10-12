'I go with the process that I feel is right', says Jasprit Bumrah ahead of Indo-Pak clash

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) The biggest and the most anticipated arch-rivals match of this ICC World Cup is finally around the corner, when India will take on Pakistan this Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

While India looks to maintain their winning streak (7-0) against Pakistan, the visitors are eyeing their first victory against their neighbors in 50-over cricket World Cups. Both the teams coming off two victories makes this an even more exciting contest.

Speaking to Star Sports, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and ex-Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar shared their thoughts on this exciting India-Pakistan clash.

Bumrah said, “I just go with my preparation, I go with the process that I feel is right to read the wickets and try to find the best answers that work on that wickets. As simple as that I’m not thinking about the results, because I have got results today, I am very very good that doesn’t work in my book."

"I try to back my strengths, read the wickets and try to give my best. See, obviously in this format you have to understand what is working. So some days there would be some swings, so your lengths would change but this wicket was quiet a batting deck that we realize early on as well when we started bowling. Obviously, reading the game and my strengths that’s what has worked for me in the past as well, keeping all of those things in mind, will keep going forward,” he added.

"Yes, obviously playing at home, I have not played an One-Day international there, though I have played a test match there. So, the atmosphere is going to be exciting. I am sure a lot of people are going to come and see the match, so it will be a sight to see. So, yeah hoping for the best over there as well,” he concluded.

Sanjay Bangar also shared his views on Rohit Sharma, and said, as a captain giving complete freedom to other players in the team to play their game in full potential.

“The biggest result to come from that is the team’s fear of losing diminishes, I am not talking about the team’s fear as a whole, but every player’s fear of not performing has diminished. If a player is hesitant to play his shots, then he will never be in a position to play according to his game plan. Rohit has encouraged them to play their shot, and told them at the most what’s going to happen is they are going to get out, nothing else."

Sanjay Bangar also spoke on how big an India vs Pakistan clash is for every players, he said, "Till now in the history of the World Cup India has finished that match on the right side, so there’s a feeling that our job is done, we have won that match, so there is this unwritten code, don’t get swayed by the emotion, passion and excitement. Because at the end of the day they have to bowl in the right areas, and play a ball according to its merit. But it’s the hype and excitement built up around the game that makes it really special for the players as well."

