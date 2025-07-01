'I feel like I'm ready to hit another level', says Renshaw ahead of Aus A return

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) Matt Renshaw is ready for what he calls the second half of his career as he is set to turn out in the white-ball leg of Australia A's upcoming series against Sri Lanka A in Darwin next week.

Having stepped away from the game for a couple of months following the birth of his second child in April, Renshaw believes the paternity leave afforded him time and space away from his profession that he sorely needed.

"I didn't pick up a bat for 8-10 weeks, which is the longest I've gone for a long time. The last four years have been on-the-go cricket, and now I've had a few months just to get back and remember why (I'm playing), and even just sitting at home thinking: What in my batting is going on? Why am I doing this? Why am I doing that?

"Having conversations with important people to me about my technique and my batting and how I want to play – I think that's all really beneficial, because yes, playing a lot is really helpful, and you can go and play county cricket, but I think I've really benefited from this little break," Renshaw was quoted by cricket.com.au.

Renshaw is the only player to make centuries from the middle-order in each of the past three domestic one-day tournaments, through which he has averaged 47.50 while striking at a tick over 100.

"I feel like I've still got a lot to offer. I've been in the game 10 years now … I've seen a lot, I've played around 120 first-class games. Timing and luck are always two big (factors) as well, but I feel like I'm ready to hit another level."

Australia A will play three one-day games against the Sri Lankans, before donning whites to play two four-day first-class matches. The series commences on July 4.

