I didn't even dream about that kind of success: Lewandowski proud of scoring 100 goals in European competition

Warsaw, Sep 21 (IANS) FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski said "he experienced a beautiful moment" in the UEFA Champions League match against Royal Antwerp, as the Pole became the third football player in history to reach the mark of 100 goals in European competition.

The former Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund star now join a very elite club following his latest effort in the Champions League, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo the only other two players to reach the monumental figure.

Poland's captain could celebrate his moment on Tuesday evening, when FC Barcelona crushed Royal Antwerp 5-0 in the UEFA Champions League group stage. In the 19th minute, the 34-year-old doubled the lead of the Catalans. He needed 139 matches to score 100 goals in European competition.

"During the match I didn't think about the statistics. Of course I'm really proud. Hundred goals scored in the European Cups is a great achievement, as a young boy I didn't even dream about that kind of success. I experienced a beautiful moment," Lewandowski said in an interview with Polish media on Thursday morning as quoted by Xinhua.

"My style has changed, I'm not focused only on scoring. I don't know whether it's about my age or the system in which we started to play. I just enjoy playing, I want to pass to my teammates, create chances and find the spaces for them. I believe it was visible in the clash against Antwerp," the Pole, who also added an assist in the match said.

