I am affected, I am not a leader: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Centre and said that he had entered politics to change it.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief while addressing the 'Janta Ki Adalat' at Jantar Mantar hit out at PM Modi-led government, saying, "I resigned because I did not come to do corruption or to earn money. I came to change the politics of the country..."

“We were challenged to fight polls at the time of Anna movement.. and proved elections can be won on honesty,” he said.

Claiming that he was affected by the allegations of corruption, Kejriwal said, "These leaders have thick skin, they are not affected by the allegations, I am affected, I am not a leader..."

He said he would leave the CM's bungalow in a few days. "I don't even have a house...I have earned only love in ten years, the result of which is that I am getting calls from so many people asking me to take their house...After the Shradh period is over, at the beginning of Navratri, I will leave the house and come and stay at the house of one of you..."

He said he had been running the government honestly for the last 10 years and made electricity and water free, made treatment free for people, education great…"

Kejriwal attacked the Centre saying that a conspiracy was launched to prove that he, Sisodia and AAP were dishonest, and all were put in jail.

"Lawyers said that this case can go on for ten years. I cannot live with this stain. So I thought that I would go to the court of the people. If I were dishonest, I would have embezzled ...They have a government in 22 states, electricity is not free anywhere, and rent is not free for women anywhere, then who is the thief...I want to ask you ... is Kejriwal a thief or are those who sent Kejriwal to jail are?..."

Several AAP leaders attended the party event at Jantar Mantar. Delhi CM Atishi also joined the event named the 'Janta Ki Adalat'.

