Hyundai Motor accepts preorders for Casper Electric mini SUV

Seoul, July 9 (IANS) Hyundai Motor, South Korea's largest automaker, on Tuesday started receiving preorders for the company's Casper Electric mini SUV in South Korea, the company said.

The EV will be sold under the name Inster in overseas markets. It will launch first in South Korea this summer, followed by Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

The company said it has started accepting preorders for the long-range "Inspiration" variant of the Casper Electric, which was unveiled at the Busan International Mobility Show last month.

Casper Electric will be available in two other variants as well -- base and off-road style variants. Preorders for those will also be opened sequentially, reports Yonhap news agency.

The new mini SUV is the electrified version of the gas-powered Casper first introduced in 2021 but with a suite of overhauled improvements.

The Inspiration variant is equipped with a 49kWh nickel-cobalt-manganese battery, offering a driving range of up to 315 kms on a single charge.

The company hasn't unveiled the exact pricing scheme but expected consumers to be able to purchase the Inspiration variant for between 20 million won ($14,452) and 23 million won with EV subsidies from the central and local governments.

