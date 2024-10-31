Hylo Open 2024: Satish Kumar, Ayush Shetty advance on mixed day for India

Saarbrucken (Germany), Oct 31 (IANS) Satish Kumar Karunakaran and Ayush Shetty won their respective matches while Tharun Mannepalli, Keyuru Mopati, and S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian crashed out on a mixed day for India at the Hylo Open BWF World Tour Super 300 event here on Wednesday.

In the mixed doubles first round, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and compatriot Aadya Variyath too reached the next stage, coming back from a game deficit to overcome Scotland's Adam Pringle and Rachel Andrew, 14-21, 21-11, 21-13 in a 43-minute encounter.

In a men's singles Round of 32 match, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran defeated compatriot Chirag Sen in a hard-fought three-game encounter, winning 22-20, 22-24,21-17 to advance to the next stage at Court 1 in the Saarlandhalle-3. Sathish, ranked 45th in the BWF World Rankings, overcame the challenge of the 96th-ranked Chirag Sen, coming back after losing the second game to win the decider of the match that lasted just over one hour.

In another men's singles match, Ayush Shetty defeated Joakim Oldorff of Finland 21-12, 21-17 to maintain India's hopes in the section.

But there were some setbacks for the Indian squad with qualifier Keyura Mopati going down in straight games to fellow-qualifier Anna Siess Ryberg of Denmark, 13-21,13-21 in 29 minutes.

In a men's singles match, Tharun Mannepalli went down to Collins Valentine Filimon of Austria 19-21, 19-21 while Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian put up a strong fight against Harry Huang of England 21-19, 11-21, 21-11.

In women's singles, top Indian player Malvika Bansod reached the second round with an easy win on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.