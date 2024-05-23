Virat Kohli's One8 Commune Restaurant's Grand Launch in Hyderabad

The One8 restaurant and cafe franchise had its first group of customers turn up yesterday. The new outlet, situated in Sattva Knowledge City, Hitech City in Hyderabad, is a brainchild of renowned cricketer Virat Kohli and his friend Vartik Tihara. It attracted celebrities and prominent individuals for the opening event.

The 190-seater space exudes a modern yet inviting vibe with its stylish interiors. Natural materials like wood and stone create an earthy tone, complemented by plush seating and soft lighting. Sports memorabilia, including Kohli's signed jersey, subtly pays tribute to his cricketing prowess.

One8 Commune's diverse menu caters to all tastes, from health-conscious diners to adventurous foodies. Signature dishes reflect Kohli's fitness-oriented preferences, with vegan and gluten-free options available. Global cuisines are fused with local flavors, like the Soya Haleem and Hyderabadi Biryani served in a bamboo basket.

Standout offerings included the mouthwatering Mushroom Googly Dim Sum, the decadent Avocado Tartare, and the flavorful Kasundi Fish Tikka and Lamb Seekh Kebab in Laal Maas Gravy. The Tiramisu Cornetto provides a sweet ending, while creative cocktails like the Peach Iced Tea complement the meals perfectly.

With successful outlets in Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and now in Hyderabad, owner Tihara aims to open 20-25 One8 Commune restaurants by 2025, including international locations like Dubai and London. The venture embodies Kohli's ethos of creating spaces for shared experiences and good food.

All in all, visiting One8 commune is like buying a ticket for a refined culinary journey. Through this experience, you gain a deeper understanding of Kohli's life.