Hyderabad Shocker: DCP Chaitanya Kumar Fires at Thieves After Knife Attack in Chaderghat

South East Zone DCP S. Chaitanya Kumar faced a sudden knife attack by two mobile phone thieves near Victory Grounds in Chaderghat, Hyderabad on Saturday. According to officials, the assailants, who are known for stealing cell phones in the area, confronted the senior officer during patrol duty.

During the scuffle, the DCP’s gunman slipped and fell, leaving the officer momentarily without armed protection. Responding swiftly, DCP Chaitanya Kumar took the service weapon from his gunman and fired two rounds at the attackers to defend himself.

One of the thieves was hit by a bullet and was immediately apprehended. He has been shifted to Nampally Hospital for treatment and remains under police guard. His condition is reported to be stable. The second assailant managed to escape and police teams have launched a search operation to trace him.

The DCP did not sustain major injuries and resumed duty after basic medical checks. Security has been tightened in the area following the incident. Police are verifying the criminal background of the two suspects and reviewing CCTV footage to understand how the attack was executed.

This incident highlights the continued threat posed by street thieves operating in busy city zones.