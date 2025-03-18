Hyderabad Real Estate Update: Property Prices & Rental Trends 2025

Between the end of 2021 and the close of 2024, Hyderabad’s real estate market has witnessed a remarkable surge, particularly in key IT hubs. According to the latest data from ANAROCK, Hitec City saw rental values grow by 54%, while capital appreciation soared by 62%. In Gachibowli, rental values spiked by 62%, with capital values rising even higher at 78%.

As the Indian housing market continues to evolve, the decision to rent or buy is becoming more dynamic. ANAROCK’s analysis of key micro-markets across the top seven cities highlights a significant trend—capital values have grown by an average of 128% between 2021 and 2024, while rental appreciation in many areas has lagged behind.

“An in-depth look at major real estate hubs such as Bengaluru, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), National Capital Region (NCR), and Hyderabad reveals that capital values have risen at a faster pace than rental values over the past three years,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman of ANAROCK Group. “However, in cities like Pune, Kolkata, and Chennai, rental values have outpaced capital appreciation.”

For example, in NCR’s Sohna Road, capital values have climbed by 59%, while rental values increased by 47%. In Mumbai’s Chembur, capital appreciation stood at 48%, with rental growth slightly lower at 42%.

This trend of capital values outpacing rental growth makes homeownership an increasingly attractive option in markets where property appreciation is strong. Investors looking for long-term gains may find cities like Noida, Hyderabad, and MMR particularly promising, as capital values continue to rise faster than rental yields.

“For those seeking long-term capital appreciation, high-growth markets remain the best bet. Meanwhile, rental-focused investors should target areas where rental values are consistently increasing,” Puri added.

With property values surging across major metropolitan areas, homebuyers and investors alike must carefully assess their priorities—whether it’s securing a long-term asset or generating steady rental income.