Hyderabad Real Estate Sees Rise in Women Buyers

Hyderabad is witnessing a rise in women taking charge of the real estate market, with more women buying homes. A report by Square Yards revealed that in 2024, 1.29 lakh residential transactions were registered by women across major cities, marking a 14% increase from the previous year.

The Square Yards report titled ‘Key Holders of Change – Women Driving Real Estate Growth and Transformation’ highlights that in key cities like Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Noida, a total of 5.77 lakh residential transactions were recorded in 2024, up from 5.56 lakh in 2023. Hyderabad has seen a growing number of female homebuyers, driven by factors such as financial independence, government policies, and easier access to home loans.

Women in Hyderabad have been benefiting from government incentives like stamp duty concessions, lower home loan interest rates, and tax incentives, making homeownership more accessible. While male buyers saw an 11% increase in transactions, the growth rate for female buyers was higher at 14%. Interestingly, joint ownership (male and female) transactions have decreased by 7%.

Experts believe this trend is linked to rising participation of women in the workforce, government support, and the availability of digital tools that make buying homes more accessible. Several states, including Telangana, offer stamp duty reductions of up to 3% for women buyers. Additionally, many banks provide lower interest rates on home loans for women as primary applicants.

“Women in Hyderabad and across India are asserting their financial independence and making homeownership a priority,” said Kanika Gupta Shori, COO and Founder of Square Yards. She added that better financial literacy, more employment opportunities, and government support are enabling women to become key decision-makers in real estate.

Women buyers also benefit from various financial advantages, such as:

Stamp duty concessions: Up to 3% reduction in states like Telangana.

Home loan interest waivers: Banks offer a 0.05% lower rate for women applicants.

Tax benefits: Women can claim deductions of up to Rs 2 lakh on home loan interest under Sections 80C and 80EE.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY): Requires at least one woman to be the property owner, providing financial security.

The rise of technology has also made home buying easier for women. Online real estate platforms, mortgage calculators, and digital payment systems have allowed women to make more informed purchasing decisions. Hyderabad’s growing fintech ecosystem has played a role in giving women better financial access, further contributing to this shift in the real estate market.

As women continue to gain financial independence and access to resources, they are becoming a strong driving force in the real estate sector.