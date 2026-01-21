Hyderabad Plans Integrated Ticket for Metro, MMTS and City Buses

Hyderabad commuters may soon be able to travel on the Metro, MMTS and buses with a single ticket, as the Telangana government advances plans for an integrated public transport system. The move is aimed at making travel more seamless for city residents and easing traffic congestion on major roads.

According to the Transport Department’s Principal Secretary Vikas Raj, a comprehensive review meeting held at the Secretariat discussed measures to connect different modes of public transport — including Metro Rail, MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport System) and TSRTC buses — under a unified ticketing system. This initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen first- and last-mile connectivity across the city.

Officials are considering expanding and reorganising roads around 51 existing MMTS stations in coordination with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to improve access. Plans also include setting up bus stops near railway stations and restructuring bus routes to encourage smoother transfers between modes.

In addition, authorities are exploring private feeder services from MMTS stations to nearby residential colonies to enhance accessibility for commuters. Transport officials have suggested a detailed feasibility study on implementing the integrated ticketing system, which would simplify travel for daily passengers in Hyderabad’s multimodal public transport network.