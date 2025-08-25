Bengaluru vs Hyderabad: Russian Influencer Crowns Hyderabad, Internet Reacts

Social media users are once again discussing which Indian city has the best infrastructure. While Bengaluru and Gurugram frequently receive media attention, with recent heavy rains exposing their waterlogging and inadequate drainage issues, Hyderabad is now being lauded for its rapid urban growth. A viral video of a Russian vlogger marveling over the city's "world-class" infrastructure has piqued netizens' interest.

In the now-viral video, the YouTuber captures a large chunk of Hyderabad, which includes tall buildings, high-end dining places, well-managed parking lots, pedestrian sidewalks, and less traffic than Bengaluru and Gurgaon. The vlogger seemed astonished in the video as she showed a glimpse of HITEC City.

The video's text read, "Habibi, this is not Dubai. This is Hyderabad." The caption stated, "Catching the sunset in HITEC."

The video, which had over 40 lakh likes and a flurry of comments, soon gained notice and ignited a debate. While some compared the metropolis to other major cities such as Delhi and Gurugram, others argued the film merely depicted a portion of Hyderabad. "I feel proud that I was born and raised in Hyderabad when I see people around the world praising it," a viewer remarked. "This is not the entire Hyderabad. "Just one corner," another user said.

The model could be seen visiting all of Hyderabad's prominent landmarks, and she went on to say that it was one of the nicest travel experiences she'd ever had.