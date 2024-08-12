August 12: Rain Alert in Hyderabad, Heavy Rains Continue!

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad, effective for a few days starting from Sunday. Early on Sunday morning, the city experienced heavy rainfall, which continues to persist. Areas such as Ameerpet, Yousufguda, Boinapally, Madhapur, Jubilee Hills, and Tank Bund, among others, have been heavily impacted, disrupting daily life.

Over the coming week, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected in several parts of Telangana due to the southwest monsoon weakening over the state.

