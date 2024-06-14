Hyderabad student dies after falling under wheels of moving bus

Hyderabad, June 14 (IANS) In a heart-wrenching incident, a 17-year-old female student died after coming under the wheels of a bus while trying to get off the moving vehicle in Hyderabad on Friday.

The intermediate first-year (11th class) student slipped and came under the wheels of a Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus while trying to get off.

The girl was run over by both the front and back tyres of the bus before the driver could apply the brakes. She died on the spot.

The horrific accident occurred at Yousufguda under Madhura Nagar Police Station.

The deceased girl was identified as Mehreen, studying at a private junior college in Yousufguda. She had taken admission in the college recently.

The new academic year in the state began early this month.

Meanwhile, two persons, including a policeman, died when a truck loaded with wooden logs overturned and rammed into a roadside tea stall in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district. The accident occurred in Guduru when the duo was standing at the tea stall. The deceased were identified as Papa Rao, the gunman of a Circle Inspector and Devender, a teacher. The truck driver and cleaner, who sustained minor injuries, escaped from the spot.

