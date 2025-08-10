Hyderabad Metro's most advanced parking system set to be thrown open

Hyderabad, Aug 10 (IANS) Hyderabad Metro Rail's fully automated and most advanced puzzle parking system, claimed to be the first-of-its-kind in the country, is set to be opened soon, officials said on Sunday.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) is giving final touches to the project, based on Germany's based Palis system, 'Palis' technology for a fully automated puzzle parking system.

There is no human intervention as user can leave the car on the turntable and the system will automatically park it as per size of the car on any of the 10 parking floors, HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy said on Sunday.

Constructed at Nampally in the heart of the city, it's a 15-floor complex with 10 floors for parking and five floors for commercial use, including two state-of-the-art movie screens.

It is the fifth such system globally and the first in India.

It can accommodate 250 cars and 200 two-wheelers.

HMRL has developed this project at a cost of Rs 102 crore in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode in partnership with Novum, a company owned by tech entrepreneur Harikishen Reddy and his wife Bhavana Reddy.

This highly sophisticated parking project is likely to usher in parking revolution in Hyderabad and India, said NVS Reddy after a visit.

Constructed on 2,000 square yards of HMRL land under a 50-year concession, the project, the facility will be made available to the public soon after receiving final approvals from various government departments.

He said that following the directive of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to implement this as a world-class project, the complex is being made highly attractive.

The complex comprises 15 floors, including three basements and seven upper floors, making up 10 dedicated parking levels.

In addition, five floors have been allocated for commercial activities to make this project commercially viable.

The complex also houses two well-equipped cinema theatres and a city-viewing gallery on the 11th floor.

The automated puzzle parking system operates entirely via sensors with zero human intervention.

It automatically categorises vehicles -- SUVs, sedans, and small cars -- and parks them on designated floors.

Unlike mechanical parking systems in Delhi and Mumbai, this system works without pallets, making parking smoother and more efficient.

The entry and exit terminals are spacious and smart, with flat turn-tables that cater to the needs of elderly individuals, women, and differently-abled users.

Vehicles can be left on the turntable at any angle, and the turntable rotates 360 degrees to position them correctly, NVS Reddy added.

The user experience is designed to be seamless and innovative.

Upon arrival, users receive an entry ticket with a QR code (smart card) that guides them to the terminal.

Swiping the card at the terminal gate opens the gate.

The user then keeps the car on the turntable, applies the handbrake, turns off the engine, and exits.

Swiping the card outside initiates the parking process.

The system scans the vehicle, classifies it, and parks it on its own accordingly.

To retrieve the vehicle, the user pays the fee at the counter, swipes the card at the I/O terminal, and the vehicle returns to the user from the parking platform.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.