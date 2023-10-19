Hundreds of Hamas infrastructures destroyed, says Israel military

Jerusalem, Oct 19 (IANS) As the raging conflict between Israel and the Hamas continued for the 13th day on Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces said that hundreds of infrastructures linked to the Palestinian militant group have been destroyed since the beginning of the war on October 7.

In a post on X, the IDF said it "continues to attack all the time throughout the Gaza Strip", the BBC reported.

The military also said that it destroyed "anti-tank missile launch sites, tunnel shafts, intelligence infrastructures, operational headquarters and other headquarters".

It further alleged that "over ten terrorists were also eliminated".

Regarding the tensions simmering on the Israel-Lebanon border, the IDF said in the last 24 hours, several anti-tank missiles were fired from the neighbouring country.

It said in a separate post on X, it said that "9 launches crossed from Lebanon into Israel" and there were "4 interceptions by the IDF Aerial Defense Array".

"Our forces responded to these hostilities by returning fire to the origin of the strikes; thwarting a terrorist cell using an IDF UAV; (and) striking Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure using tank fire."

Speaking to CNN on Thursday, IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus acknowledged that there has been a “significant escalation” by the Hezbollah in its skirmishes with Israel in recent days.

"Hezbollah has fired numerous anti-tank missiles from Lebanon into Israel, targeting both military and civilian positions and inflicting casualties on both groups," Conricus said, adding that the Iran-backed militant group also made attempts to infiltrate Israel, but were thwarted by the IDF.

“What some Hezbollah is doing now is dragging Lebanon into a conflict that it has no business to be in, and it surely won't benefit from,” the spokesperson told CNN.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said it conducted six attacks on Israeli military posts all along the Lebanese border on Wednesday using guided missiles, machine guns and 57-mm mortars.

