Huge narcotics consignment in vehicle with CISF sticker seized by police in Bengal’s Dalkhola

Kolkata, Sep 4 (IANS) The cops of West Bengal Police, on Sunday evening, arrested huge consignment of narcotics at Dalkhola in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal while they were being transported through a vehicle bearing the sticker of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

On being tipped off by their sources, the cops of Dalkhola Police Station stopped a vehicle sporting the sticker “On Duty- CISF” and seized 234 kilograms of marijuana from the vehicles. The market price of the seized consignment will be several lakhs of Rupees, a police official associate with the raiding team said.

“The exact place of where the seizure took place is Purnia crossing at Dalkhola under National Highway 31. At that time we stopped the container vehicle sporting the CISF sticker which was coming from Agartala. First we took the vehicle and then thoroughly searched the vehicle. The marihuana consignments were seized from the different cartons which were there in the vehicle,” the police official said.

According to the additional police superintendent of Dalkhola, Soumyananda Sarkar,the search operations were conducted in the presence of a magistrate. “We have got crucial links about this racket after questioning the driver of the vehicle. We are thoroughly investigating the matter and trying to reach the kingpins of the racket,” he said.

